An Easter gift for Stoke Ferry pair as son born at home

A West Norfolk family got an Easter surprise when a baby had to be delivered at home on Sunday.

Michael Evans and his partner Carly Rolph, of Stoke Ferry, were glad to have Michael’s mum Cheryl Vine on hand who took on the role usually reserved for midwives to deliever her grandson Louis.

Easter Sunday Baby Louis Evans delivered by nana Cheryl Vine at their home in Stoke Ferry. Baby Louis Evans

Cheryl, who works as a gardener, has never experienced anything like this before.

Michael said: “She’s used to plants, not babies. I can’t fault the situation, though – my mum was very emotional. It’s her second grandchild, and this is a nice little connection she has with Louis.”

The newborn is Michael and Carly’s first child, but a homebirth had not been on their agenda.

He said: “We definitely didn’t expect to have our son delivered at home, we expected to go into hospital.

“We had gone into hospital after Carly’s waters broke at home just after midnight on Easter Sunday, but they sent us home as she didn’t seem to be showing contractions – they thought she was fine.”

The couple returned to Stoke Ferry at around 3am in the hope of having a rest, but baby Louis had other ideas, and was born at their home an hour later.

Michael said: “It all happened within four hours. Paramedics arrived 10 minutes after he was born and did all the checks.

“Then the midwife came to make sure Carly and Louis were healthy and okay.

“That was pretty much it, we then carried on our Easter Sunday as if it was a normal day and we had our Sunday roast. He was a nice little Easter present.”

Cheryl said her maternal instinct took over and she knew she had to help.

She said: “I was guided through what to do while I was on the phone to the emergency services and they were brilliant. It just happened so quick.

“At the time I thought I hope I’m going to do the right thing.

“Now Louis will take a special place because of helping to deliver him.”