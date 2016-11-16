An oasis of calm for King’s Lynn patients

A place of tranquil oasis has been created for the benefit of cancer patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This peace and hope garden only blossomed due to the generous staff of Tesco Extra store, on the Hardwick in Lynn, having fundraised and given up their own time to help patients of Shouldham ward.

Green-thumbed Tesco workers, including checkout manager Joyce Manning-Coe and community champion Laura Gathercole, hope to attract birds with a range of raised flower beds and feeders.

The garden was officially opened with a ceremony where the Tesco team were thanked for their effort alongside sponsors DMG Timber, Foras, MKM King’s Lynn and Simon Rowe from KL.FM.

Tesco store manager Andy Thomas said: “I would like to say my colleagues have created a very peaceful garden and we are very humbled by the feedback and support from the hospital staff and patients. We are proud to be supporting our local community.”

With this project Shouldham ward has received two gardens after the Alan Rasberry Peace and Hope Garden was opened earlier this year.

Hospital chief executive Dorothy Hosein praised the Tesco team and their supporters for offering their own time to the project.

She said: “I would like to thank our friends at Tesco for their hard work in transforming this area of the hospital for the benefit of our patients and their families.

“As a hospital, we are on a journey towards excellence and this would not be possible without our partners in the community.”