Angel lights cast a glow in King’s Lynn chapel

Visitors to St Nicholas’ Chapel could soak up some culture on Thursday and Saturday as it opened its doors for the Museums at Night event.

The chapel on St Ann’s Street in Lynn was open from 5pm to 8pm on both days to offer up a unique way of seeing the building, complete with its angel roof lights which beamed down.

St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn lights up as part of the Museums at Night event, experience the Chapel at Night, under the glow of the Angel lights Event organiser, Holly Isted (Learning and Participation Officer at St Nicholas Chapel for The Churches Conservation Trust) ANL-161028-094817009

Museums at Night is a national event which encourages all UK museums, galleries and heritage sites to showcase their treasures in more unusual ways.

On the St Nicholas’ Chapel’s Facebook page, a spokeswoman said: “Experience the chapel under the warm glow of the angel lights. We are open until 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday 27) as part of Museums at Night. The chapel is even more enchanting at this time.”

The chapel was reopened in September last year after a £2.7 million restoration project, which was part-funded by a lottery grant.

The wooden carved roof angels have been part of St Nicholas’ Chapel’s history for more than 600 years, and the restoration work has ensured this famous feature of the building will be preserved for many years to come.

St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn lights up as part of the Museums at Night event, experience the Chapel at Night, under the glow of the Angel lights ANL-161028-094750009

The next event at the chapel will be on Saturday, November 19 where visitors will be encouraged to make angel-inspired decorations for the chapel and to take home.

The free drop-in activity will be held from 11am to 2pm, with crafts suitable for all ages.

St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn lights up as part of the Museums at Night event, experience the Chapel at Night, under the glow of the Angel lights View from the side entrance to the chapel ANL-161028-094828009