Angels and Shepherds flock to King’s Lynn woods

Plantation Wood in Lynn was full of little angels and shepherds on Tuesday for a Christmas celebration.

For the sixth successive year, the Friends of Plantation Wood, joined up with St Faith’s Church, in Gaywood, to host the annual festive event.

Angels and Shepherds In The Woods. Pictured FLtoR Jack Chanderton. Evelett Inward. ANL-161221-085644001

Youngsters of all ages built a stable, making halos and crooks and woodland decorations.

Nicola Marray-Woods, a volunteer from the Friends of Plantation Wood, said: “It was a lovely event.

“There were about 30 children, ranging from very young to toddler and they absolutely loved getting involved with all of the activities on offer.

“We seem to be getting more and more children coming along to take part in these events.

Angels and Shepherds In The Woods. Pictured Children with adults in Plantation Wood. ANL-161221-085610001

“I think parents are realising how important it is for their children to be outside doing things in the fresh air and how it can help them , both physically and mentally.”

“The weather was fantastic and everyone had a great time.”

Youngsters ended an exciting day by holding a Nativity in the stable they had built with the Reverend Julie Boyd from St Faith’s.

The Friends of Plantation Wood are looking out for new volunteers to help out in the community.

Angels and Shepherds In The Woods. Pictured on right Maja Jonusaite with her mum taking part. ANL-161221-085743001

Anyone interested should visit their Facebook page.