Anglia in Bloom judges visit South Wootton

South Wootton was shown off in all its flowering glory to judges from Anglia in Bllom who toured the village on Friday.

Members of the South Wootton in Bloom committee hosted visits to the village’s junior and infants’ schools, Woodlands care home, the churchyard garden and also showed them the wildflower strips, which encourage insects and butterflies, along the cyclepath from Avon Road into Wootton Park and displays of hanging baskets.

Committee chairman Diana Gotts said: “We felt it was a very positive day, the weather was good and now we have to wait for the results due to be announced on September 14.”