Anglo-saxon brooches go on display in King’s Lynn

A display of the extraordinary Anglo-Saxon silver brooches found in the churchyard of Pentney Church in the 1970s and now part of the collections at the British Museum and, kindly lent by their Trustees, will be on display at Lynn Museum until February 25.

The display features two of the six brooches found in 1977 when a grave was being dug in Pentney churchyard. The brooches were identified as dating from the Anglo-Saxon period and of great rarity and archaeological importance.

Museum curator Oliver Bone said: “I am delighted that the British Museum has given as an opportunity to show these precious artefacts close to where they were found.

“We hope that people will come to the museum to see the brooches, and we would be fascinated to hear if anyone remembers news of their discovery nearly 40 years ago.”

During February half-term, there will be a Super Saxons Trail around the museum, where a small prize will be up for grabs.

Pictured above at the display, from left, are deputy West Norfolk Council leader and chair of the Lynn and West Norfolk area museums committee Elizabeth Nockolds, head of Norfolk museums service Steve Miller and Lynn Museum curator Oliver Bone.

