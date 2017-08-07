Animal agents storytime at Gaywood Library

Sharing books, telling stories and singing is a great way to help children develop.

On Tuesday, Gaywood Library, in conjunction with the Vancouver Children’s Centre, hosted an animal agents storytime day.

Children up to the age of seven enjoyed the half-term fun, happily joining in with all of the activities on offer.

Staff from the Vancouver Centre helped with the activities, which included animal stories and a reading game.

Storyteller Kayleigh Allison, from The Vancouver Children’s Centre, is pictured right centre.

mlnf17pm07131