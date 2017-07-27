Animal lovers flock to RSPCA open day at East Winch

The RSPCA’s Wildlife Centre open day, at East Winch, was flooded with visitors at the weekend.

Every two years the centre invites the public to see the work that the centre do but their numbers this year even overwhelmed centre manager Alison Charles.

RSPCA EAST WINCH OPEN DAY Ella and Abi Bransgrove enjoyed colouring in masks featuring popular birds

“I’m astounded and amazed that so many people want to see us,” she said.

A large car park was full to overflowing and it was estimated that more than 2,000 people passed through the gates.

Members of 42F Squadron Lynn ATC, who needed some assistance, generously gave up their Sunday to marshal the car parking.

“Normally we get about 2,000 visitors but this is the biggest we have ever had,” said Alison Charles.

RSPCA EAST WINCH OPEN DAY Staff member, Alice West, shows, from left, Amaya Cahill, Sonny Jones and Mollie Ashby one of the 105 hedgehogs currently being looked after at the centre

“We do get so much support from the public.”

The 21 staff and more than 70 volunteers handle a wide range of wildlife at the centre.

Currently there are 864 animals at East Winch including 263 ducks, 30 swans, 24 blackbirds, 27 wood pigeons, and 30 grey and common seals.

One very special species are the 105 hedgehogs, an animal whose numbers have been decimated in recent years.

They proved to be a great favourite with younger visitors who followed a special hedgehog trail at the end of which could be found baby hedgehogs who obligingly unrolled for their visitors.

All aspects of the work done at the centre were open to the visitors from the x-ray room to the operating theatre and the recuperating areas where a number of animals are monitored by closed circuit television.

Mrs Charles added: “This year the money raised from the day will go towards aviaries which are in need of refurbishment.

“Nothing we do would be possible without our staff and volunteers. They do a fantastic job.”