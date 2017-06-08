Anniversary high note for King’s Lynn choir

The King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir Diamond Jubilee Concert and celebrations, held recently, certainly turned out to be a grand gala event and a large and appreciative audience turned up to witness and enjoy the festivities.

The concert included several participants, so I will list them straight away, hoping not to forget anyone!

The Lynn Choir was joined by The Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, The St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir and RAF Marham Military Wives Choir. The popular guest soloist was baritone Andrew Masterson; accompanists Anne Greeves and Roger Darbishire, also took part.

Piano, organ and guitar were used at times to accompany the choirs during the evening.

Michael Hankinson was the KLMVC’s musical director, with Mark Jefferson St Ed’s MD; Phillida Driver Vauxhall MD; and Rachel Meerwald and Moriah Steinberger MMW musical directors.

You can see what musical power was generated during the evening’s varied and eclectic programme! Michael Carter Rowlands was the enthusiastic compère.

The King’s Lynn’s Choir has as its president Brian Chase, a founder member who has given 60 years of unbroken loyal and enthusiastic service to the choir – well done, Brian!

The programme, always performed with passion and enthusiasm, was varied and included music of all styles and from all periods – so a chorus from Verdi’s Opera Nabucco ‘rubbed shoulders’ with pieces from G and S (sang beautifully by Andrew Masterson), South Pacific and ‘The Sound of Music’.

Anthems, hymns, spirituals and lighter numbers were all included.

An emotional rendering of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus rounded off the evening’s entertainment, a fitting climax by all the choirs.

A very Happy Anniversary to the choir; there will be much more from them to look forward to in the future.

Do visit their website for further information and how to join if interested! Visit www.klmvc.org.uk

Andy Tyler