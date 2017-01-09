Anniversary of historic couple’s visit is marked by group in Norfolk

Members of a historical society are celebrating the anniversary of a royal couple’s visit to the region.

Thursday marked 400 years since Princess Pocahontas visited Whitehall Palace in London with her husband John Rolfe, of Heacham.

Christine Dean, along with other members of the American Roots in English Soil (ARIES) project, is also celebrating the significance of the pair in Heacham’s history, as well as internationally.

The couple’s links to the village are believed to still be apparent today, as it is said that Pocahontas, John Rolfe and their son may have visited Heacham in 1616 to meet his family.

Legend says she planted a mulberry tree in the village, which some believe to be the larger tree which is still growing outside of Heacham Manor Hotel.

In 2014, Heacham author John Haden, of ARIES, travelled to Jamestown in America to join in special celebrations which marked 400 years since the couple were married there.

Pocahontas, the daughter of Powhatan, Chief of the Chesapeake Indians, married Norfolk farmer Rolfe, founder of the Virginian tobacco industry, in the first English colony in Jamestown, Virginia, in April 1614.