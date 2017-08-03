Annual motorbike event to draw Mods and Rockers to King’s Lynn

Visitors to Lynn will get a flavour of the 60s at an annual motorbike meet-up on Sunday.

The Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet returns to the town’s Tuesday Market Place for the third time and promises to be a day full of entertainment from 11am to 3pm.

The event, organised by West Norfolk Council and the Vancouver Quarter, will be a must for both scooter and bike enthusiasts, as well as fans of the clothes and music of the era.

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, health and heritage, said: “If you attended last year’s Mods and Rockers event you’ll know how popular it was.

“Motorbikes and scooters were proudly displayed in the market place, people got dressed up in clothes of the era, and, I am pleased to say, the two groups behaved much better than they did at the time of the Brighton fights in 1964 – when they caused what became labelled as a ‘moral panic’.”

She said it is hoped this year’s event will be bigger and better than last year.

“So if you’ve got a scooter or a bike you want to show off, bring it along; there’s no need to book. And don’t forget there are prizes for the best dressed Mod and Rocker too – so you can take part even if you don’t have a bike or scooter.”

Exhibitors and spectators will be invited to judge the bikes, awarding prizes for the Best Motorbike, Best Scooter, Best British Bike and Best Custom Bike.

The overall favourite will take away the prize of Punters’ Choice, so every vote counts.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Extons, The Happy Jax, Jacen Bruce and Blue Tubes who will give the day a festival feel.

Vancouver Quarter manager Abbie Panks said: “Mods and Rockers celebrates two iconic trends that still fascinate people. Mods and Rockers had rival styles, but we say why choose?

“Come along and enjoy scooters and bikes, mod and rock music, parkas and suits and leather and jeans – you can see it all! This free day out will be fun for all the family.”

There is no need for exhibitors to pre-book and there is no entry fee. There will be a voluntary collection for SERV emergency blood bikes.