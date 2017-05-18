Anonymous £10k donation kicks off Sculthorpe reserve appeal

The appeal to buy the Sculthorpe Fen land was given a flying start at Tuesday’s launch when managers revealed they had already received an anonymous £10,000 donation to the cause.

A further £1,000 contribution has also been made so far.

A dedicated campaign website has been set up at www.sculthorpefen.co.uk for people to find out more about the campaign and make donations.

Supporters can sponsor an area of land from as little as £10, in conjunction with other donors for a square metre, or £50 for a square metre as a single sponsor.

All sponsors will be given a certificate, with additional awards being offered for donations of £50 or more, depending on the size. Donors who give £100 or more will also be invited to a special event at the site.

Donations can also be made by phoning 01328 850590, sending an email to appeal@hawkandowl.org or writing to Hawk and Owl Trust, Sculthorpe Fen Land Purchase Appeal, Turf Moor Road, Sculthorpe, Fakenham, Norfolk NR21 9GN.