Anti-Trump protest to take place in King’s Lynn

A protest will take place in Lynn tomorrow night as the furore over President Trump’s immigration policies continues.

The demonstration, which is being organised by the North West Norfolk Constituency Labour Party, will take place outside the town hall, starting at 7pm.

More than 1.6 million people have already signed an online petition demanding that the invitation for Mr Trump to make a state visit to Britain be withdrawn.

Mapping of the petition shows that more than 1,300 signatories are in the constituency of North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, while around 1,400 are in the neighbouring South West Norfolk seat of justice secretary Liz Truss.

Sir Henry has supported the visit, claiming it would be an insult to America if the invitation were withdrawn now.

But the Rev Simon Wilson, chairman of the West Norfolk Liberal Democrats, said today: “Our local MPs should be standing up for the values of tolerance and inclusiveness shared by many in our community and against divisive attacks on the rights of refugees, women and others already targeted by Mr Trump in the first weeks of his presidency.”

The protest, which follows similar demonstrations in towns and cities across Britain last night, comes less than two weeks after activists in nearby Wisbech marked Mr Trump’s inauguration by taking part in a Bridges Not Walls protest.