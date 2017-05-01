‘Appalling’ attack on police officer in King’s Lynn

A 52-year-old man from Walpole St Peter has admitted assaulting a police officer, leaving her with a bloodied face.

Jamie Watts, of Church Road, pleaded guilty to the assault charge as well as one count of racially aggravated behaviour at the hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Sally Rose, prosecuting, said the officer in question was on duty with colleagues on Norfolk Street in the early hours of February 25 when they heard a disturbance outside of Bar Red.

The court was told that the officers saw Watts causing problems and overheard him using words which were of a racist nature.

Mrs Rose said as Watts was being restrained, he punched the officer three times in the face, causing bruising.

She said the officer was left “shocked and surprised” by the ordeal and “anxious” about her children seeing her injuries.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said Watts was “absolutely beside himself” because of what had happened.

He said his client had enjoyed a “perfectly pleasant evening” at Bar Red on Friday with his wife, but after they left the venue, Watts believed his wife was being “attacked” and so tried to assist her.

District judge Nicholas Watson handed Watts an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

In sentencing, he described it as an “appalling attack on an officer” and ordered Watts to pay £600 in compensation to the police officer, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 in costs. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Watson said: “It is fortunate you did not do her more harm.”