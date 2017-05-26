Appeal after attempted robbery in Gaywood

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Gaywood.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was parked in a car behind the Coral store in Lynn Road at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 23 when he was approached by two men.

They demanded money and kicked the victim’s car before making off in a black BMW.

The men are described as in their 20s, with one wearing black clothing and the other wearing a black and white top.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Emma Cross on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.