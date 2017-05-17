Appeal after BMW stolen in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen in Lynn this week.

It is believed that suspect(s) entered a property in Holcombe Avenue in Gaywood Chase overnight between Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17.

A set of keys were stolen which were then used to take a silver BMW 118, with the registration OV09 FOJ.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the vehicle, should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.