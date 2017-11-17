Appeal after fail-to-stop collision between cyclist and lorry in King’s Lynn

A lorry driver failed to stop after a collision with a cyclist in Lynn yesterday (Thursday, November 16).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a red and white articulated lorry and the cyclist on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout at about 11.40am.

Officers say the lorry driver did not stop at the scene and the male cyclist was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a broken hip.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have taken dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident, should contact PC Dave Allen at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.