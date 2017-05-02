Appeal after hunting arrow fired in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information to trace the owner of a hunting arrow which was fired in a residential area of Lynn on Saturday.

Officers were alerted to an arrow embedded in a lawn on Gresham Close at about 5.15pm, who then seized the item.

Hunting arrow fired in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Police.

The arrow, a Rage Hunting Arrow, is about 3ft long with a metal tip and was embedded into the lawn by eight or nine inches.

PCSO Jackie Richards said: “We are keen to trace the person who fired this arrow as clearly this has the potential to cause harm.

“Officers did carry out initial house-to-house enquiries but these did not provide any leads. We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the owner of this arrow.” Anyone with information should contact PCSO Richards at Lynn Police Station on 101.