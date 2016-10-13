Appeal after jewellery stolen in West Winch

Police are seeking witnesses after jewellery was stolen from a property in West Winch.

The incident happened in Gravel Hill Lane, some time between 9.30am and 11am on Tuesday (October, 11).

Between these times, unknown person/s broke into the address through a patio door and stole items including a gold signet ring, a red and gold ring, a pair of gold cufflinks, a silver Seiko gents wrist watch and a number of vouchers.

If you have any information contact Det Con Gail Morley on 101.