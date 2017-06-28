Appeal after ‘large quantity’ of medication stolen from Boughton Surgery

Police have issued a warning after medication was stolen during a burglary at Boughton Doctors Surgery.

The incident happened shortly before 5am this morning (Wednesday, June 28) when suspect(s) forced entry to the building on Chapel Road and a large quantity of drugs were stolen.

Officers are keen to locate the missing medication which they say could be very harmful if it is taken incorrectly or if it falls into the wrong hands.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Boughton and Stoke Ferry areas at about 5am this morning.

Anyone who finds the tablets should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or take them to their nearest police station.

Anyone with information concerning the burglary or whereabouts of the stolen medication should contact Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.