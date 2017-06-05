Appeal following attempted robbery of taxi in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery of a taxi in Lynn at the weekend.

It happened shortly before 4am on Saturday, June 3 when two women and two men got in a taxi, a white VW Passat, from Norfolk Street in the town to Post Mill.

Upon arrival, the two women exited and paid the driver.

The two men then asked the driver to be taken elsewhere, but said they had no money.

When the driver refused, one of the men became verbally abusive and tried to steal the vehicle keys.

When his attempt was unsuccessful, both men left the area.

The male is described as being white, in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing a green t-shirt.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly the two women who took the taxi with the men.

Anyone with information, should contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.