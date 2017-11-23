Appeal following burglary in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information after a property was broken into in Lynn this week.

A property on Checker Street was entered at some point between 12.30pm on Wednesday, November 22 and 10.15am this morning (Thursday, November 23).

Officers say it is unclear what has been stolen at this time.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.