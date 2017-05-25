Appeal following fatal collision in Stoke Ferry

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Stoke Ferry last night (Wednesday, May 24).

A Vauxhall Vectra was travelling along the A134 from Wereham, towards Whittington, just before 10pm when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The male driver of the car was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital but he later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the manner of driving prior to the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.