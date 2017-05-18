Appeal following road rage incident in Marshland St James

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in Marshland St James which happened on Saturday (May 13).

The incident, which occurred on Smeeth Road at about 2pm, involved a female driver of a silver Mini and a female driver of a small blue car.

It is alleged that the driver of the blue car assaulted the Mini driver leaving her with minor injuries.

Witnesses should contact PC Teilo Pearce at Downham Police Station on 101.