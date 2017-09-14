Appeal for help to trace wanted man with connections to King’s Lynn

Officers are appealing for help to trace a wanted man, after conducting “extensive enquiries” in to the matter.

David John Harrison, 50, is wanted after he failed to answer bail in relation to drugs offences which were committed last year.

Harrison, who has links to Lynn, Wisbech and Spalding, is described as white, about 5ft 9ins, and of a medium build.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.