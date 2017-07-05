Appeal for information after Welney burglaries linked

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the Welney area.

The first incident happened between 10.30am and 11am on Tuesday (July 4) when suspect(s) broke into a property on Wisbech Road, Welney, by forcing a conservatory door and then an internal door.

Offender(s) carried out a search and three watches have been stolen.

The burglary is being linked to another incident in Three Holes which happened some time between 7am and 5pm on the same day.

Suspect(s) broke into a property on Horsehead Drove after forcing a rear window.

A search was carried out and cash, tablet and two cameras were stolen.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

In particular they would like to speak to anyone who has information about a red sports coupe seen parked in the vicinity of the property around the time of the incident on Wisbech Road.

Anyone with information about either incident should contact Det Con Marie Lloyd at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.