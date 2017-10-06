Appeal for toys to remain in Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s A&E department

Emergency nurses are appealing for help after a number of toys have gone missing from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s A&E department.

Staff are asking for assistance to ensure toys remain within the children’s A&E department, to entertain and calm future young patients.

The dedicated play area, along with distraction toys, is as important part of the specialist paediatric area, which opened in 2015 as part of an upgrade of the department.

But, a number of toys and books have been reported to have gone missing from the department recently, prompting an appeal from staff.

Divisional director for medicine Andy Evans said: “Many of our young patients often arrive at A&E in pain and frightened but the toys help to calm them and take their minds off the situation.

“As a community hospital, we are always astounded by the generosity of people in West Norfolk and the surrounding area who donate toys and money to support the work of the trust.

“We appreciate that emotions are often running high when parents or carers bring a child to be treated at A&E but we would appeal to everyone to help ensure that there is a suitable stock of toys available for other frightened youngsters.”