Appeal for witnesses after crash on A47 at King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which happened in Lynn at the start of the week.

The crash happened on the A47 between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts at around 2pm on Monday, November 28.

It has been reported to the police that a blue Ford Ka and a white van towing a trailer collided.

This caused the driver of the Ka to lose control and hit the central reservation.

PC Jeremy Blamire, from Roads Policing, said: “It is not clear at this stage if the driver of the van is aware a collision took place and we are very keen to trace them.

“If you witnessed this incident or have information about it, please contact me on 101.”

The driver of the Ka was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was treated there for minor injuries.