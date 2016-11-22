Appeal for witnesses after ‘serious’ A10 crash near Watlington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision which happened on the A10 on Friday, November 18.

A black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Ford Tipper were involved in a collision at around 2.40pm at the junction with Watlington Road.

The driver of the Corsa was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.