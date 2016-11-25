Appeal for witnesses to train assault between King’s Lynn and Downham Market

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened on board a train between Lynn and Downham on Tuesday, November 15.

The train in question was the 18.36 service from Lynn to London Kings Cross.

British Transport Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw anything suspicious or unusual.

If you have any information, call British Transport Police on 0800 405040, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting 528-151116.