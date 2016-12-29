Appeal to find wanted man with King’s Lynn connections

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in Great Yarmouth who is thought to have connections to the Lynn area.

Matthew Clark, 33, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license and is thought to have connections all over Norfolk, but more specifically Lynn, along with Lowestoft and Beccles in Suffolk.

Anyone who may have seen Clark, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.