Appeal to reunite owner with ‘sizeable’ sum of money found at King’s Lynn hospital

Hospital officials in Lynn are hoping to reunite a member of the public with a “sizeable” sum of money.

A spokeswoman for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said the money was found on hospital grounds in June and immediately handed in by a member of the public.

The hospital has now put an appeal out after “exhaustive internal inquiries”.

Anyone claiming the money is theirs will be asked a series of questions to prove that they do own it.

If you are the owner, contact the hospital’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) department on 01553 613359.