Appeal to trace car in connection with Hunstanton bank raid

A car is being sought in connection with a bank raid in Hunstanton this week during which a “large quantity of cash” was stolen.

Police are appealing for help to trace a white Audi A3 S-Line they would like to locate in connection with the incident which happened at Nationwide Building Society on Greevegate on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called following an alarm activation at about 2.25am and found the bank had been broken into and the ATM to the front of the building had been extensively damaged.

It is currently believed a large quantity of cash was stolen from within.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, noticed anything suspicious or has information about the Audi.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/68311/17 on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.