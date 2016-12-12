Appeal to trace Swaffham crash driver

Police have appealed for help to trace a motorist who allegedly failed to stop following a crash on the A47

Three vehicles, a black Honda Civic, silver Ford Transit and a silver car, were involved in the incident, which happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Swaffham bypass at around 7am.

Although no-one was injured, police are keen to identify the silver car, which is thought to be a Renault and establish its whereabouts after the incident.

A spokesman yesterday said the car will have damage to its rear as a result of the crash.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have seen any of the vehicles involved in the collision prior to it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Andrew Miles, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, via the non-emergency 101 number.