Apple Day at Oxburgh Hall has key message at its core

Craft stalls, demonstrations and activities were all part of Oxburgh Hall’s Apple Day on Sunday which attracted more than 800 visitors.

This year was the National Trust property’s fourth annual Apple Day, with spinning and woodturning demonstrations, and the chance to make juice using a fruit press.

Oxburgh’s outdoors manager Helen Gregory said: “We had a really good day. Many of our visitors had stumbled across Apple Day last year and returned this year.”

She said the aim of the day is to raise awareness about the importance of our apple heritage, and maintaining varieties which date back as far as the 1800s and 1900s.

The family event also featured children’s craft activities and a special apple-themed menu in the Tea Room.

If anyone is interested in taking part in next year’s Apple Day, contact Helen on helen.gregory@nationaltrust.org.uk.

