Architect honoured by Rotary Club of King’s Lynn

Since the inception of Paul Harris Fellowships, which honour the founder of Rotary worldwide, the Foundation Committee of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has annually given careful consideration to potential recipients, not only within the club but non-members who are worthy of recognition within their own sphere of interest or voluntary work.

For example Prince Philip accepted a Paul Harris Fellowship from this club in 1960.

In 1988, Richard Waite, a well-known local architect became a member of the club and during the intervening years he chaired each of its management committees, and was twice president.

In Richard’s professional life, in addition to designing new-build houses, apartments and commercial properties. he has worked on a significant number of historic buildings, including the Custom House and the Town Hall and has been appointed architect for 38 churches in the Ely and Norwich Diocese.

A proportion of Richard’s work is done on a voluntary basis and his interest in conservation has led to a long-standing relationship with almshouses and he is clerk to the Trinity Hospital Almshouses at Castle Rising.

In Richard’s response, he expressed surprise that he should be considered worthy of the award, but he felt honoured to join the list.

Richard is pictured receiving his Fellowship from president Mark Walker.