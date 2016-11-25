Archives back at Stories of King’s Lynn

Lynn’s borough archives have returned to Stories of Lynn after being stored in the Norfolk Record Office during the town hall redevelopment.

The archives contain documents dating back to the 13th century, including King John’s royal charter of 1304, and continue all the way to the 20th century.

The £2.6 million redevelopment of the town hall complex that created Stories of Lynn included a new document storage room.

Working with the Norfolk Record Office, a state-of-the-art, environmentally-controlled storage area was created to house these historically-important documents.

While the building work was done, the borough archives were removed and temporarily rehomed at the Norfolk Record Office in Norwich.

The documents were not on display, but they were accessible to the public. Many of the documents were digitised and underwent conservation work during this period.

The building work was completed at Easter, and Stories of Lynn opened to the public. Now the storage room has settled to the ideal humidity levels and temperature needed, the archives have returned.

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “It’s great news that the borough archives have returned to their home in Stories of Lynn.

“They’re the foundation of the Stories of Lynn project to bring local history vividly to life.

“The documents are so important to Lynn’s history that we felt it was best to have them stored in ideal conditions at the Norfolk Record Office, and only bring them back when the new storage room was completely ready.

“The archives are a great resource for college students to do research into local history, for school parties and community groups. Whether you’re researching your family tree, interested in history, or just fascinated to see these wonderful documents, the archives are back, and open to everyone.”

The archives are open Tuesday to Friday, from 12.30 to 4pm, and the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 2pm. It is free. To make an appointment to view documents with the archivist, call 01553 779417 or email storiesoflynn@west-norfolk.gov.uk