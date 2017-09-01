Are you Game for Sandringham Country Fair?

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is being held on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 for a 12th year.

The event has five main show arenas and features something for everybody with special displays by the Shire Horse Society.

The Andy Singleton Arena is the biggest of the arenas and for performers who need space to showcase their skills.

It plays host to some fabulous attractions and entertains all day long.

From the thrills and spills of Horseboarding UK as they reach the sixth of their national heats at Sandringham, through to an exciting display teams of horses, scurry driving, Pony Club games, dogs and much more.

The Countryside Arena is a more intimate area, perfect to watch and enjoy a wide range of country sports and skills with some top countrymen and their animals.

There will be falconry; shire horses, working ferrets and fly casting, to name but a few.

It also showcases Jonathan Marshall’s ‘Free Spirits’ Show – an exciting blend of horsemanship and falconry.

And the popular World of Dogs Arena will be back, featuring the Shadowquest Dog Display team.