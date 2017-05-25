Armed police patrol in King’s Lynn after terror outrage

Armed officers have been seen patrolling in Lynn amid heightened security measures following Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

But police have stressed the move does not mean there is a specific threat to the area and have urged members of the public to engage with officers on the streets.

Flags at half mast in Hunstanton as a mark of respect after the attack in Manchester. Photo: John Bridger

Meanwhile, leaders of West Norfolk’s Muslim community have also condemned the atrocity at the Manchester Arena, in which 22 people were killed and dozens more injured.

Ministers announced on Tuesday that the UK’s terror threat assessment had been raised to its highest level, critical, meaning an attack is thought to be imminent.

Following that, police chiefs in Norfolk said the public would see an increased presence, including armed units, in key locations around the county.

Chief constable Simon Bailey said: “There is no specific intelligence relating to Norfolk. However, the public would expect us to respond accordingly.

“As a result members of the public will see an increased policing presence at key locations – primarily those with high footfall and we are reviewing key events over the coming weeks.”

In a further update issued yesterday, West Norfolk chief inspector Edward Brown added: “All of our officers, whether armed or unarmed, are being encouraged to be more visible within communities.

“We would strongly encourage people to engage with officers and ask any questions which should hopefully provide further reassurance.”

Meanwhile, the West Norfolk Islamic Association has condemned the attack as “horrific and callous”.

The group’s president Azam Gabbair said its members had been “devastated” by the atrocity.

He said: “The appalling loss of life and the sheer scale of those injured is extremely difficult to comprehend.

“Our hearts go out to the families and victims who are left in distress and grieve alongside the rest of the country for the people and the families who have lost their loved ones.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and to the tremendous work carried out by the Greater Manchester Police.”