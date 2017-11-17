Armistice Day marked in Downham Market

Dozens of residents in Downham paused to remember those who have fought for their country on Remembrance Day.

The two minutes’ silence was held at the town square on Saturday to mark Armistice Day and the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Pause and remember two minutes silence Downham Market Town.

Fr Alan Davies, of St Edmund’s Parish Church, read a passage to the crowds to honour those who lost their lives during the two world wars and more recent conflicts.

William Wells and his Royal British Legion mascot dog Glenn were also at the service, and Mr Wells played the Last Post to those in attendance. MLNF17MF011039

Pictured Rev Alan Davies.

