Army recruitment event takes off in King’s Lynn town centre

Visitors to Lynn got an extra surprise on Friday and Saturday last week, as the British Army brought a Gazelle helicopter to the Tuesday Market Place for a recruitment event.
The aircraft formed part of a drive to promote Army Reserve job opportunities, by giving members of the public a flavour of life in the service.
Visitors also had the chance to experience virtual reality technology, see military working dogs and speak to soldiers to ask any questions, as part of the recruitment campaign called A Better You.
Pictured is Oliver Hlligan, nine, at the controls of the Gazelle helicopter.
