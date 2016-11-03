Army recruitment event takes off in King’s Lynn town centre

Visitors to Lynn got an extra surprise on Friday and Saturday last week, as the British Army brought a Gazelle helicopter to the Tuesday Market Place for a recruitment event.

The aircraft formed part of a drive to promote Army Reserve job opportunities, by giving members of the public a flavour of life in the service.

An Army recruitment day was held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Zack Waters (8) behind the controls of the Gazelle helicopter. ANL-161028-172140009

Visitors also had the chance to experience virtual reality technology, see military working dogs and speak to soldiers to ask any questions, as part of the recruitment campaign called A Better You.

Pictured is Oliver Hlligan, nine, at the controls of the Gazelle helicopter.

