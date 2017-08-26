Art therpy sessions give West Norfolk stroke survivors ‘new lease of life’

Artwork created as part of therapy sessions for stroke survivors from West Norfolk is set to be exhibited next month.

Groups of stroke survivors attended the art therapy workshops, set up by the Stroke Association in Lynn and Hunstanton, and made the art, which is due to also be available for purchase at Thornham Village Hall from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24.

Stroke survivor Bruce Seales with some of his artwork. Photo: SUBMITTED.

One such person is Bruce Seales, from Lynn, who was left with aphasia – a communication difficulty – and weakness down the right side of his body.

He has always enjoyed art, but after his stroke he had to learn how to use his left hand to paint again.

He attended the sessions along with other stroke survivors from the Coastal Stroke Support and Carers Group and West Norfolk Health and Wellbeing Stroke Group to explore different artistic techniques, such as watercolours, pastels and felt-making.

Gemma Smith, communication support coordinator from the Stroke Association, said: “We’re amazed by everyone’s artwork, but in particular the beautiful artwork Bruce has created.”

She said the therapy has given Bruce a “new lease of life”.

“It is now much more than a hobby, it is essential therapy for him. Art therapy can help stroke survivors build their confidence and express themselves in new ways,” she added.

“We see the overwhelming courage and determination many stroke survivors, such as Bruce, show in coping with the loss of different skills that we take for granted.

“We’d love to see everyone from across the local area to come along to the exhibition and even buy an original piece of artwork of their own.”

The exhibition has been organised by local artist Stephen Martyn and Stroke Association volunteer and stroke survivor Al Ware.

All of the proceeds from the event will support the work of the Stroke Association and future workshops for stroke survivors.

For more information about the exhibition, contact Gemma Smith on Gemma.Smith@stroke.org.uk or 01366 377803.

To find out more about what the Stroke Association does, visit: www.stroke.org.uk