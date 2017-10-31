Artists bring Swaffham festival to a close

Have your say

Swaffham’s annual Visual Arts Festival closed at the weekend with an exhibition at the Assembly Rooms which featured dozens of works.

The two-day display on Saturday and Sunday was preceded by a preview event on Friday evening.

The exhibition is the traditional climax to the month-long showcase of the arts, which is organised by the town’s Rotary club and traditionally raises thousands of pounds for good causes.

Festival chairman Stephen Ward, left, is pictured above with Malcolm Whittley, of the Rotary club, during the exhibition.