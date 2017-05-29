Artists paint the picture at second exhibition in Ringstead

Fifteen local artists staged their second annual exhibition, entitled Spring 17 Exhibition, in Ringstead village hall.

More than one hundred pictures were on show covering a wide-range of subjects.

Oils and acrylics sat side-by-side with water colours, pastels and pen and ink drawings. The weekend was preceded by a preview on the Friday evening.

“It was very successful. The hall was full and the car-park was packed to overflowing,” said member Liz Witley.

“We are all local artists and last year the event went very well which encouraged us to continue this year with an annual exhibition.”

The Ringstead Art Group is just over two-years-old and meets in the hall every Thursday from 10am and noon.

The next art event in the hall is a Six Artists ART Exhibition – all of whom live in Ringstead – which will run daily, between 10.30am and 5pm, from Saturday, June 3, to Sunday, June 11.

Pictured above, from left, are: Helga Joergens, Doris Milligan, Alan Witley, Liz Witley and Anne Bunyan with part of the exhibition.

MLNF17PB05950