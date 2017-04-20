Artists take to stage at shop in Downham Market for Music and Poetry event

Visitors to No 8 The Old Bookshop in Downham last Thursday enjoyed an evening of entertainment as the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) shop hosted its second Music and Poetry event.

The audience at the shop on High Street saw three performers take it in turns to present their work.

Jackie Mulhallen, who is touring a one-woman play about Sylvia Pankhurst, read a series of her own poems.

Following this, Carol Ann Wood from Cambridge presented a collection of her comedic poems, and singer/songwriter Isabella Rose Smith from Lynn also performed an array of songs.

Money raised goes towards the WNDA.

Organisers are now hoping to make this a regular event and anyone who is interested in performing should contact Nico Dobben on nicodobben@yahoo.co.uk.