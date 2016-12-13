Ashwicken man clung to drainpipe to resist arrest, court told

A man behaved “out of character” when he acted aggressively during a night out in Lynn, magistrates heard.

James Andrews, 23, of East Winch Road, Ashwicken, pleaded guilty to obstructing or resisting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly during a hearing yesterday.

The court heard the charges related to an incident in the centre of Lynn during the early hours of November 20.

Alison Cotterill, prosecuting, said a man was seen with his face to that of another man while they were queuing for entry to Bar 100 in Norfolk Street at around 3am.

After the pair were separated, Andrews adopted a boxing stance and swore towards the other man, the bench heard.

A police officer then escorted Andrews away from the area towards Railway Road, although he repeatedly tried to return to Norfolk Street.

Around 20 minutes later, another officer ran towards Andrews, after it was claimed he had assaulted someone.

Although no complaint was made, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, but refused to let go of a drainpipe he was holding on to.

He continued shouting and swearing before he was eventually brought under control, Miss Cotterill said.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said her client did not remember the incident but was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

She said he had gone out following the end of a five-year relationship and was also dealing with his parents’ divorce.

She added: “He went out drinking when he was in completely the wrong frame of mind.”

Andrews was fined a total of £380 plus £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.