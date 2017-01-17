Aspiring models in West Norfolk wanted for Norwich Fashion Week competition

Could you be Norfolk’s next top model?

On Friday, January 27 and Saturday, 28, intu Chapelfield’s lower ground mall will be transformed into a catwalk as Faces of the Fash Pack Live comes to the shopping centre.

But instead of simply standing on the side-lines watching a fashion show, this is an opportunity for aspiring models to try out their runway skills, get some expert tips and start their journey towards becoming a working model.

Part of Norwich Fashion Week 2017, Faces of the Fash Pack is a model competition created by intu Chapelfield and Sandra Reynolds Agency.

Norwich Fashion Week takes place from March 9 to 17 and at the end of this fabulous fashion fiesta, two aspiring or unsigned models (one male and one female) will be named as Faces of the Fash Pack, winning the opportunity to be signed by Sandra Reynolds Model Agency as well as a variety of other prizes to help them kick-start their modelling career.

On Friday, January 27 from 11am to 3pm and Saturday, 28 from 10.30am – 4.30pm, aspiring models of 16 years and over will have the opportunity to enter the Faces of the Fash Pack competition and have their picture taken by a professional fashion photographer.

If successful, they will have the opportunity to take part in Norwich Fashion Week, sharing the catwalk with experienced models and gaining invaluable experience.

But for people not interested in a career in modelling, Faces of the Fash Pack Live is still an event not to be missed.

Over the two days, ‘mini-shows’ will be popping up on the intu Chapelfield catwalk, with latest spring looks from House of Fraser taking centre stage.

The expert team from Sandra Reynolds will be sharing tips on how to perfect the ultimate model walk, as well as giving advice on securing a super-selfie.

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: “Norwich Fashion Week has become a ‘go to’ event on the East of England style calendar and we’re delighted to be sponsoring the models again this year.

“We’ve designed Faces of the Fash Pack LIVE to be a fun fashion event for all our shoppers, but how fantastic would it be if we discover the next iconic face in fashion? We’re looking forward to seeing lots of would-be models of all ages on our pop-up catwalk.”

Emma Keal, client account manager at Sandra Reynolds Model Agency, said: “We’ve found some very strong potential models since launching our search for Faces of the Fash Pack at intu Chapelfield in October.

“But I’m confident there are more stars in the making out there and hope we’ll spot some fabulous faces in the crowd on 27 and 28 January.

“Modelling is often perceived as being a young person’s profession but age really isn’t a barrier. As long as people have the right look, are body confident and tall enough – 5ft 7in for women and 5ft 11in for guys – there is no upper age limit and no restriction on shape or size. If you think this is you, please come along – we want to meet you!”

The competition to find the Faces of the Fash Pack closes on Friday, February 3.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email two photographs to nfw@sandrareynolds.co.uk: one close-up headshot with a smile and one full-length shot.

Please include your age, height, address and telephone number, and state if you have any previous catwalk experience.

Full terms and conditions of the Faces of the Fash Pack competition can be found by visiting www.intu.co.uk/chapelfield