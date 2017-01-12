Assault at Sutton Bridge medical centre

Police investigating an assault at a medical practice in Sutton Bridge are tracing patients who may have been witness to the incident.

The assault occurred at the dispensary desk within the waiting room of the Sutton Bridge Medical Centre in Railway Lane at approximately 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday 11). Thankfully, the victim of the assault was not seriously injured.

If you were in the waiting room at the time of the event and witnessed the incident, please call 101, quoting incident number 171 of January 11.