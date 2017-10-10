Attempted break-in at Marham property

A property in Marham was targeted during an attempted break-in on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for information following the attempted burglary in The Street, which happened between 6pm and 8pm.

Suspects are thought to have tried to gain access to the address via rear windows and patio doors.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.