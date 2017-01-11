Audience with the Queen for top King’s Lynn student

The hard work of exam revision paid a regal reward for one former Lynn student when he enjoyed an audience with the Queen at the weekend.

Toby Hoare received Springwood High School’s Queen’s Prize for outstanding A level results when he met the monarch at Sandringham on Sunday.

Having achieved two A* grades and an A in his exams last summer, he is now back at Springwood working as a mentor to younger pupils there.

He hopes to take up a Cambridge University place this autumn.

And Jessica Cuss, Springwood’s assistant sixth form director, said: “Toby’s results were to his hard work and the dedication that he showed throughout his A Level studies.”

Toby was accompanied by his parents, Robin and Chrissy, and Springwood executive headteacher Andy Johnson for the audience.

George Pettitt, the school’s sixth form director, said: “We are extremely proud to have Toby as alumni for our Sixth Form and hope that his achievements will inspire our current students to aspire to score the highest grades.”

The audience is one of the traditional events held during the Queen’s Christmas and New Year break at Sandringham, along with the presentation of the King Edward VII Academy gold medal.

It was held after the Queen joined other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in attending church at Sandringham on Sunday morning.

The service was the first time Her Majesty had been seen in public since before Christmas, because of a heavy cold that had forced her to miss two church services over the festive period.